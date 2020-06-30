Joseph "Rick" Frederick Cline Jr. Joseph "Rick" Frederick Cline Jr. went to be with his Lord and Savior on Saturday, June 27, 2020. He was born in Camden S.C., on February 8, 1937, to parents Joe and Catherine Cline. His family moved to Stony Point, NC, in 1949, where he met his future wife, Mott, in seventh grade, beginning a lifelong love. He graduated from Davidson College, where he played for the varsity baseball team with his brother Harry. Rick earned a master's degree in Civil War History from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and developed a love for history, which he shared with thousands of students at Hargrave Military Academy. After serving in the United States Army in Baltimore, Md., where he also became a lifelong Orioles fan, he dedicated his professional life to four decades of service at Hargrave. He was a beloved coach, athletic director, admissions director, history teacher and molder of young people. In work, as in his life, Rick carried himself as if his task were to be the hands and feet of Jesus. Active in the Fellowship of Christian Athletes, the Gideons, as a visiting preacher, and as a member of Chatham Methodist Church, he held the Lord, and service to Him, as his guiding principal. Upon his retirement, many he had taught and coached thanked him for sharing his commitment to the Lord. Rick was an avid fisherman and no fish was safe when he held a rod, although he usually threw them back. He also loved sports and used that venue as a player, coach, father and grandfather to both spread the love of competition and the joy of the game, win or lose. Rick was a devoted husband to his wife of 60 years, Martha "Mott" Crouch Cline and a beloved father, to Cindy Cline Reid (Richard), Anne Marie Cline Bergamini (George), and David Cline (Sarah). He was an adored grandfather (G-Dad) to Ryan, Robert, Matt, Kasey, Annie, Jeremy, Joey, Will and Emma; and a great grandfather, to Haley, Olivia, Eli, and Raegan. Rick will be missed by many, but they take comfort in knowing Jesus welcomed him home and said, "Well done, my good and faithful servant". Rick's family would like to thank the caregivers at Poet's Walk Memory Care Center in Fredericksburg, Va. Funeral services will be conducted at Hargrave Military Academy Chapel on Thursday July 2, 2020, at 2 p.m., with the Rev. Richard Motley officiating. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Burial Park. The family welcomes all who loved Rick to attend, social distancing protocol will be in place. In lieu of flowers, contributions to the Alzheimer's Association or Gideons International would be appreciated. Scott Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Chatham is serving the Cline family. scottfuneralhomechatham.com.
