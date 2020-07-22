Coleman, Barbara Harris

Barbara Harris Coleman, 73, of Danville, wife of Donald H. Coleman, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, July 20, 2020. Born on November 28, 1946, she was a daughter of the late Grover Cecil and Mary Wingfield Harris. Barbara was a teacher for Pittsylvania County Schools for over 39 years. She loved to serve others. She was a member of Delta Kappa Gamma and the former Moseley Memorial United Methodist Church. In addition to her husband, she is survived by her son, Bryan Coleman and wife, Sarah; and daughter, Leslie Lovelace and husband, Lee; four grandchildren, Zachary and Tyler Coleman and Luke and Lucy Lovelace; a special granddog, Lillee; two sisters, Terry Haraway and husband, Doug, and Betsy Hall, and husband, Larry; one brother, Bill Harris; nieces, Kim Riddle, Jami Hyler, Renee Widzisz, and Lyndsey Harris; nephews, Brad and Ben Harris; several great- nieces and nephews; and one great-great-niece. Barbara was preceded in death by a grandson, Parker Coleman and a sister-in-law, Patty Harris. In keeping with CDC Guidelines and the safety of the family, we will receive friends on Thursday, July 23, 2020, from 6 until 7:30 p.m. at Townes Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held on Friday, July 24, 2020, at 10 a.m. at Townes Memorial Chapel. Interment will follow in Highland Burial Park. Memorial contributions may be made to the Danville Cancer Society, 223 Riverview Dr., Suite J, Danville, VA 24541. Townes Funeral Home is serving the Coleman family. Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.townesfuneralhome.com.
We are so sorry to hear of Barbara’s passing. Sending our sympathy, thoughts and prayers for your family. Toni, Kenny and Pat Adkins
