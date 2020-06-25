Collie Jr., William "Bill" Clarence
March 31, 1948 - June 22, 2020 William "Bill" Collie Jr., also known as "Puddin", age 72, of Clarksville, went to be with the Lord on Monday, June 22, 2020. Bill was a retired tobacco buyer and a member of First Baptist Church. Bill enjoyed hunting, fishing, and watching his beloved grandson play baseball. He was the son of the late Bill and Pauline Collie, and also preceded in death by a sister and brotherinlaw, Joan and Brett Daniels. Surviving are his daughter, Christie Van Pelt (Joey); grandson, Alex Van Pelt; special friend, Linda Cooley; sister, Mary Ann St. John (David Lee); numerous special nieces and nephews. Services will be held on Friday at 11 a.m. at Wood Funeral Chapel, Chase City, with Dr. Tom Cribb officiating. The family will receive friends 1 hour prior to the service. Interment will be private. Wood Funeral Service, Chase City is serving the family. Condolences may be expressed at www.woodfuneralservice.com. Wood Funeral Service

