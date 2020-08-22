Compton, Dr. Mary Elizabeth

On Thursday August 20, 2020, Dr. Mary Elizabeth Compton passed away at the age of 86. Dr. Compton, affectionately known to her friends as "Boo", was born on October 30, 1933, in Pittsylvania County, Virginia, to Mary McGregor and Frank Herman Compton. She was preceded in death by her parents, and her brother, Lt. Frank Ray Compton, USN. Dr. Compton graduated from Chatham High School and received her graduate degree from Madison College, which is now James Madison University. She went on to earn graduate degrees including both a Masters and Ph.D in Education from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. Dr. Compton began her career, and love of teaching as an elementary teacher at schools in Martinsville, Danville, and Prince William County, Virginia. From there she became a Professor at Averett University. She also served Averett University as Dean of the Arts and Sciences, and Vice President for Academics. Dr. Compton retired from her beloved Averett University in 1999. Dr. Compton was a member of First Baptist Church in Danville, Virginia. She was also a member of The Gabriella Garden Club, The Wednesday Club, The Shakespeare Club, and The Bookshelf. Dr. Mary Elizabeth Compton (Boo) led a full and devoted life. Everyone that knew her was graced by her positive attitude and generous spirit. She brightened the day of anyone she knew, or met. Boo was, in every gracious sense of the term, a true Southern Lady. This beautiful soul will be greatly missed. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., on Monday, August 24, 2020, at First Baptist Church. The interment will follow at Hillcrest Cemetery in Chatham, Virginia. First Baptist Church and Townes Funeral Home ask people attending to follow the CDC guidelines concerning Covid-19 and practice social distancing. In lieu of flowers, Dr. Compton wished that donations be made to First Baptist Church, Averett University (the Compton Scholarship for Future Teachers or the Compton Scholarship for Foreign Study/Foreign Students). Also the Frank and Mary Compton Scholarship at the Community Foundation. Townes Funeral Home is serving the Compton family and friends. Online condolences can be made at www.townesfuneralhome.com.
