Compton, Irvin
Compton, Irvin

May 22, 1943 - August 25, 2020 CHATHAM, Va. Irvin Compton, age 77, of Chatham, entered into rest on August 25, 2020, at Chatham Health and Rehabilitation Center. He was born on May 22, 1943, in Pittsylvania County, the son of the late Jesse Thornton Compton and the late Blanch Boones Compton. He was married to the late Mary Compton. He is survived by two daughters, Katina Compton of Danville, and Brenda C. Elixson of Danville; a son, Steven Compton of King, N.C.; three grandchildren, Ricardo Castro, Alissa Elixson, and Harley Compton; three great-grandchildren, Serenity Caldwell, Clay Davis, and Adelina Castro; one brother, Lewis Compton; a niece, Ann Moser; and a nephew, Earl Compton. In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by a son, Jesse Thornton Compton; four brothers and one sister. Funeral services will be conducted at Motley United Methodist Church Cemetery on Friday August 28, 2020, at 2 p.m. with the Rev. Albert Moser officiating. Burial will follow at Motley United Methodist Church Cemetery. Scott Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Chatham is serving the Compton family. scottfuneralhomechatham.com. Scott Funeral Home 147 S. Main St., Chatham, VA 24531

Service information

Aug 28
Service
Friday, August 28, 2020
2:00PM
Motley United Methodist Church Cemetery
4081 Sanctuary Rd.
HURT, VA 24531
