Conway, Sandra B.

A viewing for Mrs. Sandra B. Conway will be held today from 4 until 6 p.m. at DL McLaughlin Funeral Chapel. A Celebration of Life graveside service will be held on Friday, July 10, 2020, at 1 p.m. at Danville Memorial Gardens with Pastor Ray Matthews as eulogist. The family is at 844 Piney Forest Rd.
