Conway, Sandra B.
0 entries

Conway, Sandra B.

  • 0
Only $3 for 13 weeks

A viewing for Mrs. Sandra B. Conway will be held today from 4 until 6 p.m. at DL McLaughlin Funeral Chapel. A Celebration of Life graveside service will be held on Friday, July 10, 2020, at 1 p.m. at Danville Memorial Gardens with Pastor Ray Matthews as eulogist. The family is at 844 Piney Forest Rd.

To plant a tree in memory of Sandra Conway as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News