Cox, Ritchie Landon

PELHAM, N.C. Ritchie Landon Cox, 58, of Pelham, N.C., went to be with his Lord on Friday July 31, 2020, at his home. Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m., on Wednesday, August 5, 2020, at Lively Stones Baptist Church with the Rev. Michael Kent officiating and burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will see friends from 10 until 11 a.m., on Wednesday, August 5, 2020, at the church prior to the funeral service and at other times at the residence on 2547 Chandler Mill Rd. in Pelham. Due to the COVID19 Pandemic, Social Distancing will be observed and masks or face coverings should be worn. Ritchie was a native of Danville, Va., a son of the late Leon Cranford and Grace Burgess Cox and had lived in Pelham most of his life. He was a member of Lively Stones Baptist Church, and was a retired Technician with Central Amusement Co. He had been the Assistant Fire Chief with the Pelham Vol. Fire Dept. for many years. He loved his grandchildren, enjoyed tinkering with gadgets and working in his yard. Ritchie enjoyed racing and going to Ace Speedway and in his younger days he enjoyed four wheeling. He was preceded in death by his parents and by a brother; Rodney Cox. Surviving is his wife; Rhonda Lovelace Cox of the home, son; Joshua Landon Cox (Angela) of Ruffin, daughter; Ashley McCorquodale of Greensboro, brother; Ricky Cox (Lisa) of Blairs, VA, Sister; Rhonda C. Pruitt (Danny) of Pelham, grandchildren; Bryant, Liam, Zoey and Jacob . The family would like to express their gratitude to Gary Strader for his kindness and his friendship. In Lieu of flowers, the family wishes that donations be made to: Pelham Vol. Fire Dept. 4895 Old US HWY 29 Pelham, NC 27311. Citty Funeral Home in Reidsville, NC is assisting the Cox Family, and online condolences may be made at www.cittyfh.com.
