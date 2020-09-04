Craddock, William Langhorne

William Langhorne Craddock, of Chatham, Virginia, passed away on Wednesday, September 2, 2020, at the age of 85. He was born on December 30, 1934, to the late Clincie Lewis Craddock and the late James Letcher Craddock in Pittsylvania County, Virginia. He is survived by his wife Nancy Marshall Craddock. He was a very active member of Oakland United Methodist Church, where he was treasurer for over 30 years, a member of the church board, sang in the church choir. He also sang as part of a quartet and in the Danville Barbershop Choir. He worked for 40 years as a supervisor at Dan River Mills. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his sons, Johnny Craddock and wife, Beth, and Jeff Craddock and wife, Christine; his daughter-in-law Kathy Craddock; his grandchildren, Ethan Craddock and wife, Reyhan, and Brooke Craddock; and his special niece and nephew Joan Stogner and Jimmy Craddock. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his son Kenneth Craddock and brother Charlie Craddock. A funeral service will be held at 12:30 p.m., on Saturday, September 5, 2020, at Norris Funeral Services Mt Hermon Chapel with the Reverend Amanda Harris and Reverend Donald Shields officiating. A visitation will be held prior to the service from 11 a.m., until 12 p.m. Interment will follow at Oakland United Methodist Church Cemetery (180 Snakepath Rd, Blairs, VA, 24527). The family will be receiving guests at the residence. Norris Funeral Services, Inc. & Crematory, Mt. Hermon Chapel, 3995 Franklin Tpke., Danville, Va. is respectfully serving the Craddock family. Online condolences may be made at www.norrisfuneral.com. Due to the Covid-19 outbreak, all restrictions mandated by the guidelines set forth by the state must be followed by service attendants and staff. For more information, see Religious Services guidelines www.virginia.gov/coronavirus/forwardvirginia/
