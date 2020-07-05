Crawford, Marion
0 entries

Crawford, Marion

  • 0
Only $3 for 13 weeks

November 24, 1940 - July 3, 2020 Mrs. Marion Crawford, age 79, of 245 Roma Rd., Ringgold, Virginia, passed away on Friday, July 3, 2020, at her residence. Mrs. Crawford was born on November 24, 1940, in Montpelier, Idaho, to the late Douglas Leonard Beckwith and Irma Gale Aland Beckwith. Mrs. Crawford lived most of her life in Danville and was a co-owner of Crawford Heating and Air, Inc. for many years. Mrs. Crawford is survived by her children, Steve Crawford (Sandy), Doug Crawford (Carol), Patty Doss (Owen), and Becky Crawford; grandchildren, Benji Crawford (Melissa), Blade Crawford (Deanna), Nate Doss, Kayla Crawford (Paul), Garrett Crawford (Samantha), Cory Burke (Wesley), Josh Fletcher (Destiny), Chris Poole, Jackson Robertson (Abby), Brandi Proctor, Tanner Crawford, Jeffrey Doss (Abby), Whitney Doss, and Michaela Thornton; great-grandchildren, Branson, Ethan, Layna, Dawsyn, Mia, Wesley Jr., Kayleigh, Liam, J.D., Brinleigh, Hailey, Dyxie, Parker, Aubreigh, Christian, Elizabeth, Jayce, Raelynn, Jacob, Gabe, Hayden, and Ernest; siblings, Carma Mahon (Len), Bill Beckwith, and Larry Beckwith (Linda); sisters-in-law, Shirlie Crawford and Brenda Crawford, and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her loving husband, Bennie Crawford as well as two brothers-in-law. Funeral services will be conducted at Swicegood Funeral Home on Sunday, July 5, 2020, at 2 p.m. with the Reverend Rick Markham officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service and at other times the family will be receiving at the residence. Interment will follow in Danville Memorial Gardens. Swicegood Funeral Service is respectfully serving the Crawford family. Please sign the guestbook at www.swicegood-barker.com, www.facebook.com/swicegoodbarker, and www.godanriver.com. Swicegood Funeral Home 564 West Main St., Danville, VA 24541

+1 
Crawford, Marion
+1 
Crawford, Marion
To send flowers to the family of Marion Crawford, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Jul 5
Visitation
Sunday, July 5, 2020
1:00PM-2:00PM
Swicegood Chapel
564 West Main Street
Danville, VA 24541
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Jul 5
Funeral Service
Sunday, July 5, 2020
2:00PM
Swicegood Chapel
564 West Main Street
Danville, VA 24541
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Funeral Service begins.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News