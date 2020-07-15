Crews, Aretha Tate
0 entries

Crews, Aretha Tate

  • 0
Only $3 for 13 weeks

Aretha Tate Crews, 93, of 110 Fairlawn Drive, Danville, Va., passed away on Saturday, July 11, 2020, at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital, Roanoke, Va. Born November 16, 1926 in Warsaw, Va., she was the daughter of the late Harrison and Carrie Baytop Tate. She was married to the late David Oscar Crews. She was the last survivor of her generation. The family will receive friends at the residence. Funeral services will be conducted on Thursday, July 16, 2020, at 12 noon from Calvary Baptist Church with the Rev. Thurman Echols, Eulogist. Following the COVID-19 guidelines, mask and social distancing are required. Interment will follow in Floral Hills Memory Gardens. Due to the constraints of public gatherings during the COVID-19 outbreak, family visitation will be held on Wednesday, July 15, 2020, from 6 to 8 p.m. from Fisher and Watkins Funeral Home with a limited of 10 people at a time and mask are required. Online condolences may be submitted to www.fisherandwatkinsfuneralhome.com. Fisher and Watkins Funeral Home is assisting the Crews family.

+1 
Crews, Aretha Tate
+1 
Crews, Aretha Tate
To plant a tree in memory of Aretha Crews as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News