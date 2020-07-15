Crews, Aretha Tate

Aretha Tate Crews, 93, of 110 Fairlawn Drive, Danville, Va., passed away on Saturday, July 11, 2020, at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital, Roanoke, Va. Born November 16, 1926 in Warsaw, Va., she was the daughter of the late Harrison and Carrie Baytop Tate. She was married to the late David Oscar Crews. She was the last survivor of her generation. The family will receive friends at the residence. Funeral services will be conducted on Thursday, July 16, 2020, at 12 noon from Calvary Baptist Church with the Rev. Thurman Echols, Eulogist. Following the COVID-19 guidelines, mask and social distancing are required. Interment will follow in Floral Hills Memory Gardens. Due to the constraints of public gatherings during the COVID-19 outbreak, family visitation will be held on Wednesday, July 15, 2020, from 6 to 8 p.m. from Fisher and Watkins Funeral Home with a limited of 10 people at a time and mask are required. Online condolences may be submitted to www.fisherandwatkinsfuneralhome.com. Fisher and Watkins Funeral Home is assisting the Crews family.
