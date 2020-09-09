 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Crews Jr., Mr. Harry James
0 entries

Crews Jr., Mr. Harry James

  • 0
Only $5 for 5 months

December 13, 1962 - September 2, 2020 Funeral services for Mr. Harry J. Crews Jr., 57 of Gretna, Virginia, will be conducted on Thursday, September 10, 2020, at 4:30 p.m. with Chief Apostle Camilla K. Petty, eulogist. A viewing will be held on Thursday from 4 p.m. until the time of the funeral service. Miller Funeral Home, Gretna is in charge of the arrangements.

+1 
Crews Jr., Mr. Harry James
+1 
Crews Jr., Mr. Harry James

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert