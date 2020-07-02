Crowder, Nellie Emerson
Crowder, Nellie Emerson

Nellie Emerson Crowder, of Dry Fork, Virginia, passed away on Tuesday, June 30, 2020, at the age of 94. She was born on March 13, 1926, to the late Lessie Holley Emerson and the late William Aylor Emerson. She is predeceased by her husband Irye Lee Crowder. Nellie was a member of Hopewell United Methodist Church and worked as a weaver at Dan River Mills for 35 years. She is survived by her daughters, Dennia Burton (Sammy) of Dry Fork, Virginia, and Tracy Walton (Brent) of Chatham, Virginia; her Brothers, William Emerson (Rachel) of Dry Fork, Virginia, and Ray Emerson Sr. of Dry Fork, Virginia; her sisters, Margaret Hylton (Marvin) of Danville, Virginia, and Francis Allen (Bob) of Greensboro, North Carolina; her sisters-in-law, Mildred Emerson, Stella Emerson, and Carolyn Emerson; her grandchildren, Chris Burton (Cyndi), Lee Burton (Sally), Jodie Burton, Kristen Rardin (Matthew), Mason Walton (Christopher), Dakota Walton, and Bailey Walton (Brooke); and her great-grandchildren, Christa, Makenna, Sam, Virginia, Anne, Wyatt, Cole, Grace, and Eli. In addition to her parents and husband, Nellie is predeceased by her son Sherman Hammock; her brothers Buck Emerson, James Emerson, and Clarence Emerson; her sister Nora Evans; and her brother-in-law John Evans. A private memorial service will be held at the residence. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be made to the Pittsylvania County Pet Center on 29 (434-433-2944). Norris Funeral Services, Inc. & Crematory, Mt. Hermon Chapel, 3995 Franklin Tpke., Danville, Va. is respectfully serving the Crowder family. Online condolences may be made at www.norrisfuneral.com. Due to the Covid-19 outbreak, all restrictions mandated by the guidelines set forth by the state must be followed by service attendants and staff. For more information, see Religious Services guidelines www.virginia.gov/coronavirus/forwardvirginia/.

Crowder, Nellie Emerson
Crowder, Nellie Emerson

