Jerry Dalton, age 48, of Danville, Va., passed away on Tuesday, August 25, 2020, at Duke University Hospital. Mr. Dalton was born on April 7, 1972, in Stuttgart, Germany, a son of Rickie Dalton and June Tillison Dalton. Jerry lived many places but Danville was where he called home. He loved to attend sporting events and was a diehard fan of NASCAR, UVA, and the Baltimore Orioles. Jerry was affectionatly known to many as "Little Jerry" or "Fragman". Jerry was a talented drummer and outdoorsman, but his favorite thing was spending time with his beloved daughter, Autumn. He resided in Henderson for the last 20 years working as a barber then as a material handler for M. R. Williams. Jerry proudly served his country as a Light Fighter in the United States Army 25th Infantry Division. He was of the Baptist faith. In addition to his parents, Mr. Dalton is survived by his daughter, Autumn Nicole Dalton; sister, Kristie Davis (Matthew); nephew, Joshua Stanley; niece, Savannah Compton; uncles, Kenneth Tillison (Sue), Roger Tillison (Cathy) and Glenn Tillison; aunt, Peggy Rose; eleven cousins; and a host of friends spanning the world. He was also a founding member of a close-knit group of friends known as Dog Pound. Mr. Dalton was predeceased by his grandparents, Rudolph and Mary Dalton, Carl Tillison and Roger Gover and Mary "Hazel" Gover. Graveside services will be conducted on Monday, August 31, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Danville Memorial Gardens with Dr. Charles Scearce officiating. Visitation will be held Sunday evening, August 30, 2020, from 6 until 8 p.m. at Swicegood Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that any donations be made to a fund for Mr. Dalton's daughter, Autumn at https://gf.me/u/yuu4q4. Swicegood Funeral Service is respectfully serving the Dalton family. Please sign the guestbook at www.swicegood-barker.com, www.facebook.com/swicegoodbarker, and www.godanriver.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.