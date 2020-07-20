Dalton, Martha

December 12, 1935 - July 18, 2020 Mrs. Martha Dalton, age 84, of 3943 Tom Fork Rd, Ringgold, Virginia, passed on July 18, 2020, at her residence. Mrs. Dalton was born on December 12, 1935, in Germany, to the late Amil Timm and Felicia Baumasen Timm. She lived her life in Ringgold where she worked at Dan River Mills until her retirement. Mrs. Dalton is survived by her children, Bob Dalton, Johnny Dalton (Carla), and Jesse Dalton (Terrie); five grandchildren, Troy Smith, Katrina Daniels, Jesse Dalton Jr., Whitney Dalton, and Jeffrey Dalton; seven great grandchildren; and one sister. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Dalton was predeceased by her loving husband, John Dalton; daughter, Cathy Daniels; and two sons, James Dalton and Jerry Dalton. Graveside services will be conducted Tuesday, July 21, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Danville Memorial Gardens with the Reverend Daryl Joyce officiating. At other times the family will be receiving friends and family at Mrs. Dalton's residence. In lieu of flowers the family requests that any donations be made to the Ringgold Volunteer Fire Department, 3880 Tom Fork Road, Ringgold, VA 24586. Swicegood Funeral Service is respectfully serving the Dalton family. Please sign the guestbook at www.swicegood-barker.com, www.facebook.com/swicegoodbarker, and www.godanriver.com. Swicegood Funeral Home 564 West Main St. Danville, Virginia 24541
