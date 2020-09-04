Davis, Mrs. Maebell G.

 Skip to main content
October 8, 1939 - September 1, 2020 Mrs. Maebell Graves Davis, 80, of 108 Koyeton Way, Danville, Virginia, departed this life on Tuesday morning, September 1, 2020, at Roman Eagle Rehab and Healthcare Center. Born October 8, 1939, in Pittsylvania County, she was the daughter of the late Thomas Graves and Cora Shelton Graves. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by her husband, Felix C. Davis. Mrs. Davis was last employed as a nursing assistant with the Pittsylvania County Health Department and a member of the Antioch Baptist Church, serving as member of the Missionary, usher board and Pastor's aid. Those left to cherish his memories are his daughter, Ramona Coleman (Daryl) of Danville, Virginia; three sisters, Mary L. Miller, Joyce Jones (Rupert) and Louise Graham, all Washington, D.C.; one brother, John Williams of Washington, D.C.; one grandson, Travis Davis of Charlotte, North Carolina; one great-granddaughter, Aleena Gaff; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Graveside rites for Mrs. Davis will be conducted on Saturday, September 5, 2020, at 1 p.m. at the Antioch Baptist Church Cemetery with Bishop William H. Tarpley, eulogist. A viewing will be held on Friday, September 4, 2020, at Miller Funeral Home from 4 until 7 p.m. In compliance with state and federal regulations, masks will be required, and social distancing will be practiced during visitation hours and graveside services. Miller Funeral Home, Gretna is in charge of the arrangements.

