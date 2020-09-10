 Skip to main content
Dickerson, Larry Wayne
Dickerson, Larry Wayne

Larry Wayne Dickerson March 29, 1962 - September 4, 2020 Funeral services for Mr. Larry Wayne Dickerson, 58, of Gretna, Virginia, will be conducted on Saturday, September 12, 2020, at 1 p.m. at the chapel of Miller Funeral Home with Minister Ocie Davis, presiding and the Rev. Percy Younger, eulogist. Interment will follow in the Dickerson Family Cemetery. A viewing will be held on Friday, September 11, 2020, at Miller Funeral Home from 4 until 7 p.m. with the family being present from 6 until 7 p.m. Miller Funeral Home, Gretna is in charge of the arrangements.

Dickerson, Larry Wayne
Dickerson, Larry Wayne

