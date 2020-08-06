Dishman, Jerri Perkins

August 2, 1960 - August 4, 2020 Jerri Lynn Perkins Dishman, 60, of 161 Westhaven Drive went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at her residence with her family by her side. Jerri was born in Danville, Va. on August 2, 1960, a daughter of late Sandra Keen Dick. Jerri was a very family-oriented person taking care of their needs. She worked as a LPN for The Memorial Hospital of Danville and later was the bookkeeper for M.R. Dishman & Sons Inc. She was a member of Nor-Dan Church of Christ. On February 17, 1979, she married, Mark P. Dishman, who survives of the residence. Survivors also include two sons, Adam Dishman, Brandon Dishman (Ashley), a daughter, Caitlyn D. Scarce (Matt); twin sister, Terri Echols (Timmy); two sisters, Lendy Gay (Ron), Sandi Smith (Caleb); two brothers, Scott Perkins, Jeff Dick; a mother-in-law, Janice Dishman; a stepfather, Charles Dick; and two grandchildren, Rylie and Jamison Dishman. In addition to her mother she was predeceased by a brother, Graham Perkins Jr. Funeral services will be held on Friday, August 7, 2020, at 11 a.m. at the Wrenn-Yeatts Westover Chapel conducted by Dr. Johnny Melton. Interment will follow in Danville Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends at the residence. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial donations be made to Danville-Pittsylvania Cancer Association. Online condolences at www.wrenn-yeatts.com Wrenn-Yeatts Westover Chapel is serving the Dishman family.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.