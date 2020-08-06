Dishman, Jerri Perkins

You have permission to edit this article.
August 2, 1960 - August 4, 2020 Jerri Lynn Perkins Dishman, 60, of 161 Westhaven Drive went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at her residence with her family by her side. Jerri was born in Danville, Va. on August 2, 1960, a daughter of late Sandra Keen Dick. Jerri was a very family-oriented person taking care of their needs. She worked as a LPN for The Memorial Hospital of Danville and later was the bookkeeper for M.R. Dishman & Sons Inc. She was a member of Nor-Dan Church of Christ. On February 17, 1979, she married, Mark P. Dishman, who survives of the residence. Survivors also include two sons, Adam Dishman, Brandon Dishman (Ashley), a daughter, Caitlyn D. Scarce (Matt); twin sister, Terri Echols (Timmy); two sisters, Lendy Gay (Ron), Sandi Smith (Caleb); two brothers, Scott Perkins, Jeff Dick; a mother-in-law, Janice Dishman; a stepfather, Charles Dick; and two grandchildren, Rylie and Jamison Dishman. In addition to her mother she was predeceased by a brother, Graham Perkins Jr. Funeral services will be held on Friday, August 7, 2020, at 11 a.m. at the Wrenn-Yeatts Westover Chapel conducted by Dr. Johnny Melton. Interment will follow in Danville Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends at the residence. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial donations be made to Danville-Pittsylvania Cancer Association. Online condolences at www.wrenn-yeatts.com Wrenn-Yeatts Westover Chapel is serving the Dishman family.

