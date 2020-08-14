Divinski, Steven Gerard

February 25, 1965 - August 12, 2020 Steven Gerard Divinski, 55, passed from this earth on the morning of Wednesdy, August 12, 2020. He was born in Minnesota, on February 25, 1965. He is survived by his beloved daughter, Emma Divinski of Danville, Va.; his father, John Divinski of St. Louis Park, Minn.; his mother, Fran Schroeder and stepfather, Ray Schroeder, of Fairfield Bay, Ark.; two brothers, Randy Divinski of Natick, Mass., and Robert Divinski of Eden Prairie, Minn.; and a sister, Jodi Walfoort of Lakeville, Minn. Steven graduated from St Louis Park HS and served in the United States Army as an Airborne Army Ranger for more than three years before having a medical discharge. He wanted to stay in the service but wasn't able to. He lived in Virginia Beach, was a graduated of Tidewater Community College with a degree as a Physical Therapy Assistant. He moved to Danville, Va., where he worked with Danville Orthopedic and Rehabilitation Services, before moving to work in Klamath Falls, OR for a year, was a forest fire fighter for a season and then moved to Glenwood, Minn., where he worked for several years as a PTA, before returning to Danville, Va. He has worked with DOAR for 30 years. He attended HOPE church for a number of years. Steven was known for his keen sense of humor, helping others, generosity and has friends for many years back to childhood. He was a good cook, loved sports, and in high school was a wrestler, played football and was a Golden Gloves boxer and for a short time was a semi-pro boxer. He also played rugby with area teams and worked in mixed martial arts. His remains will be interred at a later date in the National Veterans Cemetery with a military funeral in Danville, Va.
