Dodd, Ray Martin

Ray Martin Dodd of Axton, Virginia, passed away on August 18, 2020, at the age of 72. He was born on May 27, 1948, to the late Lois Frances Scearce Dodd and the late Silas Mastin Dodd in Danville, Virginia. He was predeceased by his wife, Mary Walden Dodd. Martin was of the Baptist Faith, worked as a Tobacco and Cattle Farmer, and served in the U.S. Army during Vietnam. He is survived by his son, Jason David Dodd (Stacey) of Axton, Virginia; his daughter, Desiree Dodd Kuhn (Kevin) of Eastern Shore, Virginia; his brothers, Maynard Dodd (Janet) of Dry Fork, Virginia, Mastin Dodd (Meva) of Dry Fork, Virginia, and Milton Dodd (Brenda) of Dry Fork, Virginia; his grandchildren, Jacob Daniel Dodd, Layla Gayle Dodd, Maggie Rae Dodd, John William Hall, Alyssah Kuhn, Sebastian Castellanos, and Christian Castellanos; his great-grandson, Zander Cage Castellanos; and numerous cousins. In addition to his parents and wife, Martin was predeceased by his brother, Mark Dodd. A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, August 22, 2020, at Silas Dodd Cemetery, 600 Silas Dodd Lane, Dry Fork, VA 24549, with the Reverend Larry Craddock officiating. The family will be receiving guests at other times at the residence. Norris Funeral Services, Inc. and Crematory, West End Chapel, 511 Church Ave. Danville is serving the Dodd family. Online condolences may be made at www.norrisfuneral.com.
Service information
2:00PM
600 Silas Dodd Lane
Dry Fork, VA 24549
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.