Dodd, Ray Martin
Dodd, Ray Martin

Ray Martin Dodd of Axton, Virginia, passed away on August 18, 2020, at the age of 72. He was born on May 27, 1948, to the late Lois Frances Scearce Dodd and the late Silas Mastin Dodd in Danville, Virginia. He was predeceased by his wife, Mary Walden Dodd. Martin was of the Baptist Faith, worked as a Tobacco and Cattle Farmer, and served in the U.S. Army during Vietnam. He is survived by his son, Jason David Dodd (Stacey) of Axton, Virginia; his daughter, Desiree Dodd Kuhn (Kevin) of Eastern Shore, Virginia; his brothers, Maynard Dodd (Janet) of Dry Fork, Virginia, Mastin Dodd (Meva) of Dry Fork, Virginia, and Milton Dodd (Brenda) of Dry Fork, Virginia; his grandchildren, Jacob Daniel Dodd, Layla Gayle Dodd, Maggie Rae Dodd, John William Hall, Alyssah Kuhn, Sebastian Castellanos, and Christian Castellanos; his great-grandson, Zander Cage Castellanos; and numerous cousins. In addition to his parents and wife, Martin was predeceased by his brother, Mark Dodd. A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, August 22, 2020, at Silas Dodd Cemetery, 600 Silas Dodd Lane, Dry Fork, VA 24549, with the Reverend Larry Craddock officiating. The family will be receiving guests at other times at the residence. Norris Funeral Services, Inc. and Crematory, West End Chapel, 511 Church Ave. Danville is serving the Dodd family. Online condolences may be made at www.norrisfuneral.com.

Dodd, Ray Martin
Dodd, Ray Martin
Service information

Aug 22
Graveside
Saturday, August 22, 2020
2:00PM
Silas Dodd Family Cemetery
600 Silas Dodd Lane
Dry Fork, VA 24549
