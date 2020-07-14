Dodd, Virginia Peavy

August 6, 1929 - July 12, 2020 Mrs. Virginia Peavy Dodd, age 90, of Danville, Va., passed away on Sunday, July 12, 2020, at Piney Forest Health and Rehabilitation Center. She was born on August 6, 1929, in Danville, Va., to the late Walter L. Peavy and Ollie S. Peavy. Before her retirement, Mrs. Dodd worked at as a cafeteria worker for the Pittsylvania County School System and was a member of Melville Baptist Church. She is survived by her sons, Wayne and Jerry Dodd. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Dodd was predeceased by her husband of 66 years, Albert Lester Dodd; and son, Randy Dean Dodd. Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, July 15, 2020, at Barker Funeral Home with the Rev. Charles Swanson officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Interment will follow in Highland Burial Park. Barker Funeral Service is respectfully serving the Dodd family. Please sign the guestbook at www.swicegood-barker.com, www.facebook.com/swicegoodbarker, and www.godanriver.com. Barker Funeral Home 2025 North Main Street, Danville, VA 24540
