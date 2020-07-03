Dorsett, James Thomas "Tommy"

July 12, 1952 - June 30, 2020 Mr. James Thomas "Tommy" Dorsett, of South Boston, passed away on Tuesday, June 30, 2020, at the age of 67. He was born in Danville, Va., on July 12, 1952, to the late James Claiborne Dorsett and the late Virginia Flora Palmer Dorsett. Tommy was married to Kay Ann McClure Dorsett for 37 years. Before retirement Tommy worked with Coca-Cola, 4 C's and Classic Food Services for 28 years as the operation manager. He loved tennis, fishing, bowling, taking vacations with his family to Ocean Lakes and most of all his love for his family, especially his grandchildren and great grandchildren. In addition to his wife, Kay, he is survived by daughters, Mallory Wilson (Matt) of South Boston, Megan Dorsett (Dex Seaman) of South Boston, Christi Lawrence(Jason) of Marble Falls, Texas; son, David Dorsett(Bridgette) of South Dakota; nine grandchildren; five great grandchildren; siblings, Victor Dorsett(Kaye) of Danville, and Kaye Dorsett(Mike) of Brosville. Funeral Services will be at 12 Noon on Friday, July 3, 2020, at Brooks Lyon Betty B. Jones Chapel with the Reverends Jack Stewart and Larry Davis officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service, 11 a.m. until 12 p.m. at Brooks Lyon Funeral Home and other times the home of Mallory and Matt Wilson. Interment will follow at Halifax Memorial Gardens. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.brookslyon.com. The family is being care for by Brooks Lyon Funeral and Cremation Services, 115 Main Street, South Boston. Brooks Lyon Funeral Home 115 Main Street
