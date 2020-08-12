You have permission to edit this article.
Doss, Ronald Mack
Ronald Mack Doss, of Danville, went home to be with his Lord and Savior, on Wednesday morning, August 5, 2020. A memorial service will be held on Friday, August 14, 2020, at 6 p.m., at the Wrenn-Yeatts Westover Chapel with the Reverend Mike Hearp officiating. Wrenn-Yeatts Westover Chapel is serving the Doss family.

