Draper, Katherine
0 entries

Draper, Katherine

  • 0
Only $3 for 13 weeks

July 17, 1929 - July 17, 2020 Katherine "Kitty" Greiner Kueng Draper, 91, of Danville, Virginia passed away on Friday, July 17, 2020, at Sovah Health. Born in Easton, Pennsylvania on July 17, 1929, to the late George and Hilma Greiner. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, James Draper, and a son, Wayne Kueng. She never met a stranger throughout her life and made many friends during her working years at Salem Carpets, Durham Hosiery Mill, and Oakes Memorial. Kitty was a devoted mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She had a joy for living and led a socially active life until her recent decline in health. Katherine "Kitty" is survived by her sister, Dorothy Price (Stan) of Easton Pennsylvania; her children, Kurt Kueng (Becky), Robbie Kueng (Carol), Kathy Koplen, and Barbie Franklin (David); grandchildren, Jason and Matthew Koplen, Stacey Falciano, Brittany Reece, Mallory Betterton, Elizabeth and Anna Catherine Kueng, Nicole Hawkins, Lexi Franklin; and five great-grandchildren. Graveside service is on Monday, July 20, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Highland Burial Park. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the American Heart Association. Townes Funeral Home, 215 West Main Street, is serving the Draper family. Online condolences can be made at www.townesfuneralhome.com

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News