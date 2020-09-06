Duncan, Michael Scott

January 4, 1963 - August 21, 2020 Michael Scott Duncan, of Sanford, Fla., died on Friday, August 21, 2020, at the age of 57. He was born in Danville, Va., on January 4, 1963, to Donald and Gracie Bailey Duncan. Mike was a 1981 graduate of Tunstall High School and served in the United States Army. Mike owned and operated Duncan Fence Designs in Sanford, Fla. In addition to his parents, Mike is survived by his wife, Johanna Duncan; his brother, Dale Duncan and wife, Cathy; niece, Destiny Duncan; and nephews, Joshua Duncan, Jeremmie Duncan, Michael Lewis; and great-nephew Layden Lewis, all of Danville, VA. Mike also leaves behind his special fur baby, Meecie, as well as an extended family of aunts, uncles and cousins who loved him dearly. Mike loved traveling back home to Danville, Va., for visits with his family where he was known as a jokester, always looking for an opportunity to make everyone laugh. Mike was fun, loving, had a positive attitude, and saw the best in everyone. Memorial Services will be held at a later date at Danville Memorial Gardens. DeGusipe Funeral Home, www.degusipe.com 9001 N. Orlando Ave., Maitland, FL 32751
