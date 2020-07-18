Easley, Henry Moore
0 entries

Easley, Henry Moore

  • 0
Only $3 for 13 weeks

December 20, 1957 - July 15, 2020 CHATHAM, Va. Henry Moore Easley, 62, of Chatham, passed away at his home on Wednesday, July 15, 2020. He was born December 20, 1957, to the late A.H. "Monk" Easley Jr. and the late Betsy Moore Easley. Henry was employed by Polynt Composites for over 40 years and was a cattle farmer. He also enjoyed rabbit hunting with his beloved beagle, Annie. He is survived by his wife of 38 years, Susan Brumfield Easley; son, Ben Easley and his wife, Cheryelle; daughter, Sarah Easley; his soon to be welcomed grandchild; sister, Betty Holley and her husband, Rodger; brother, Calvin Easley; mother-in-law, Bernice Brumfield; sister-in-law, Kathy Talley and her husband, Bill; sister-in-law, Diane Brumfield; sister-in-law, Ginger Easley; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his brother, Al Easley; sister, Sara Ellen Easley; father-in-law, Glenn Brumfield; and brother-in-law, Larry Brumfield. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to God's Pit Crew or Concord United Methodist Church. Funeral services will be conducted at Concord United Methodist Church Cemetery on Saturday July 18, 2020, at 10 a.m. The family will receive friends at the grave after the service. Scott Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Chatham is serving the Easley family. scottfuneralhomechatham.com. Scott Funeral Home 147 S. Main St., Chatham, Va.

+1 
Easley, Henry Moore
+1 
Easley, Henry Moore

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News