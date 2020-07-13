Elliott, Buddy
Buddy Wayne Elliott Sr., 74, of 321 Wilson Road Danville, Va., departed this life on Wednesday, July 8, 2020, at Waccamaw Community Hospital Murrells Inlet, S.C. Buddy was born in Danville, Va., on May 12, 1946, a son of the late Moffett Hughes Elliott Sr. and Euna Bivens Elliott. Buddy served in the U.S. Air Force and retired from Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company. Survivors include his spouse, Shirley Jarrett Eanes; a son, Buddy Wayne Elliott Jr.; a daughter, Nikki E. Chattin (Kevin); five grandchildren, Andrew Elliott, Ally Elliott, Kaitlyn Chattin, Keelie Chattin, and Roman Elliott; a special niece, Alexis Snead; and his fur baby, Abigail. In addition to his parents he was predeceased by a brother, M. Hughes Elliott, Jr. A memorial service will be held on Monday, July 13, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Wrenn-Yeatts Westover Chapel. The family will receive friends at the residence. Wrenn-Yeatts Westover Chapel is serving the Elliott family. Online condolences at www.wrenn-yeatts.com.

