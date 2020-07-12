Buddy Wayne Elliott Sr., 74, of 321 Wilson Road Danville, Va., departed this life on Wednesday, July 8, 2020, at Waccamaw Community Hospital Murrells Inlet, S.C. Buddy was born in Danville, Va., on May 12, 1946, a son of the late Moffett Hughes Elliott Sr. and Euna Bivens Elliott. Buddy served in the United States Air Force and retired from Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company. Survivors include his spouse, Shirley Jarrett Eanes, a son, Buddy Wayne Elliott Jr.; a daughter, Nikki E. Chattin (Kevin); five grandchildren, Andrew Elliott, Ally Elliott, Kaitlyn Chattin, Keelie Chattin, Roman Elliott, In addition to his parents he was predeceased by a brother, M. Hughes Elliott Jr. A memorial service will be held on Monday, July 13, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Wrenn-Yeatts Westover Chapel. The family will receive friends at the residence. Wrenn-Yeatts Westover Chapel is serving the Elliott family. Online condolences at www.wrenn-yeatts.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.