Elliott, Shirley

Shirley Scarce Elliott, 85, formerly of Danville, departed this life on Wednesday, April 8, 2020, in Wake Forest, N.C. following a year and a half battle with metastatic melanoma and several years with Alzheimer's. Mrs. Elliott was born in Danville, Va. on March 1, 1935, a daughter of the late Oscar Nathan Scarce and Gladys Bradley Scarce. Mrs. Elliott worked for many years as a secretary, including at Stratford College as a secretary to the college president and retired after many years as a Clerical Supervisor for the Danville Health Department. She was a member of Mount Olivet United Methodist Church, Starwood Garden Club and Danville Business Professional Women. She was loved by many and kind to all. She was married to John Richard Elliott for 28 years and he sadly passed on January 15, 2017. Survivors include a daughter, Sherri Wiggins Mobley; a granddaughter, Kendall Ann Mobley and her fiancé, Jordan T. Powell; former son-in-law, Dale Mobley; her beloved youngest sister, Patsy S. Swicegood and brother-in-law, Howard Fox. She is also survived by nieces, Kim (Billy) Doss, Kathy (David) Seay, Julie (Jim) Rutherford, and Anne (Steve) Reynolds. She is survived by nephews, Lewis Fox, Vincent (Valeria) Fox, and Chris Swicegood. She was also proud to be a great aunt to nine. In addition to her husband, she was predeceased by two sisters, Betty S. Fox, Barbara S. Humphries. A memorial service will be conducted on Saturday, July 11, 2020, at 11 a.m. at the Wrenn-Yeatts Westover Chapel with the Reverend Timothy J. Barth officiating. Interment will follow in Highland Burial Park. Memorial contributions can be made to The Alzheimer's Association @ alz.org, or to the Melanoma Research Foundation @ melanoma.org. Wrenn-Yeatts Westover Chapel is serving the Elliott family. Online Condolences at www.wrenn-yeatts.com.

