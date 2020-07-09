Farrish, Wanda Faye

DANVILLE, Va. Ms. Wanda Faye Farrish, of 732 Halifax Rd., Danville, Va., died on Sunday, July 5, 2020, at her residence. Due to the constraints of public gatherings during the COVID-19 outbreak, a viewing will be held on Thursday, July 9, 2020, from 2 until 8 p.m. in the Juanita S. Fulton Memorial Chapel of Fulton-Walton Funeral Home with a limit of 10 people at a time. Please remember to follow CDC guidelines with everyone wearing protective gloves and masks. Graveside Service will be on Friday, July 10, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Red Hill Baptist Church Cemetery. Condolences may be posted at www.fultonwaltonfuneralhome.com. Services are by Fulton-Walton Funeral Home -Yanceyville, N.C.
