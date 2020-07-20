Ferrell, Karen Brown

November 1, 1959 - July 17, 2020 Karen Brown Ferrell, 60, of 709 Old Quarry Road, Danville, Va., passed away on Friday, July 17, 2020, at SOVAH Health, Danville, Va. Born on November 1, 1959, in Philadelphia, Pa., she was the daughter of the late Carrie Lawyer Brown and Sampson Brown, who survives. She was married to Barry E. Ferrell, who survives. Graveside services will be conducted on Tuesday, July 21, 2020, at 12 p.m. from Highland Burial Park with Brother Dexter Gravely, Eulogist. Due to the constraints of public gathering during the COVID-19 outbreak family visitation will be held on Monday, July 20, 2020, from 6 until 8 p.m. from Fisher and Watkins Funeral Home with a limit of 10 people at a time and masks are required. Online condolences may be sent to www.fisherandwatkinsfuneralhome.com. Fisher and Watkins Funeral Home is assisting the Ferrell family.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.