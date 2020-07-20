Ferrell, Karen Brown
November 1, 1959 - July 17, 2020 Karen Brown Ferrell, 60, of 709 Old Quarry Road, Danville, Va., passed away on Friday, July 17, 2020, at SOVAH Health, Danville, Va. Born on November 1, 1959, in Philadelphia, Pa., she was the daughter of the late Carrie Lawyer Brown and Sampson Brown, who survives. She was married to Barry E. Ferrell, who survives. Graveside services will be conducted on Tuesday, July 21, 2020, at 12 p.m. from Highland Burial Park with Brother Dexter Gravely, Eulogist. Due to the constraints of public gathering during the COVID-19 outbreak family visitation will be held on Monday, July 20, 2020, from 6 until 8 p.m. from Fisher and Watkins Funeral Home with a limit of 10 people at a time and masks are required. Online condolences may be sent to www.fisherandwatkinsfuneralhome.com. Fisher and Watkins Funeral Home is assisting the Ferrell family.

