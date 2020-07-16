Finney, Roslyn

SANDY LEVEL, Va. Mrs. Roslyn Reynolds Finney, age 82, of Sandy Level, Va., entered the gates of heaven on Tuesday, July 14, 2020. She was born on August 2, 1937, the youngest child and daughter of the late Lloyd Brown Reynolds and Lizzie Rebecca Reynolds of the Rondo community. She was raised on a tobacco farm and went to school at Callands where she graduated in 1955. She was married to the love of her life, the late Lenwood Davis Finney, on July 1, 1955. They were devoted to each other and together shared many years of love, happiness, and some heartaches. She always said she was so lucky to have such a good husband that there was never another that could take his place. She was also predeceased by her only son, Barry Dale Finney; two brothers, Lloyd B. Reynolds Jr. and Lawrence "Pete" Reynolds; and one sister, Madeline Reynolds. Mrs. Finney's life revolved around her family, friends and neighbors. She was an avid and accomplished quilter and loved to gift them to special people in her life. She worked for a few years outside her home at Chatham Knitting and at Craddock and Terry in Gretna. Her biggest joy was being outside and immensely enjoyed mowing her yard. Over the years she traveled with her neighbors, friends, family and daughter. During these travels she accomplished her goal of visiting all 50 states and also visited Mexico and Canada. She was a member of Liberty Christian Church and last attended Mountain View Christian Church. She is survived by her devoted family, her daughter, Tonda Finney and friend, Tommy Aylor; her grandson, Cory Brown; her granddaughter Joy Brown and friend, Jeremy Jones; and her loving great-granddaughter, McKenzie Grace Jones. She also leaves behind her sister, Florence "Sis" R. Finney; grandson, Brent Finney; great-granddaughter, Cheyenne Finney; several sisters-in-laws; numerous nieces and nephews; and her lifelong friend, Shirley Cassidy. Graveside services will be conducted at 10 a.m. on Friday, July 17, 2020, at Liberty Memorial Cemetery, Sandy Level, Virginia. Officiating will be her niece, Minister Barbara Finney Towler. The family will receive friends at the residence. The family requests that donations be made to the Northern Pittsylvania County Food Bank. The family wishes to thank Tammy Dowdy for her tender loving care, and for Amedisys Hospice for their assistance to the family. Colbert-Moran Funeral Home, Gretna is assisting the family. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.colbertmoran.com.
