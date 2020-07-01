Foust, Taylor Gayle

Taylor Gayle Foust, 26, passed away on Monday, June 29, 2020, at her home in Danville surrounded by loved ones. Born October 11, 1993, Taylor was a proud Virginia Tech alumna. She enjoyed cooking, playing video games, and cuddling with her precious cat Winnie. Despite being diagnosed with cancer in 2018, her signature personality never wavered. Taylor has touched so many souls the world is a better place because of her. Taylor is survived by her parents, Jeff and Linda Foust; her brother, Michael Foust, and wife, Caroline; and the love of her life, Peyton McCullough. She is also survived by her grandmother, Gayle Walker, as well as several aunts, uncles, cousins, and special friends, all of whom have a dedicated place in Taylor's heart. Thank you to everyone on Team Taylor for your continued support throughout this battle, especially to Ryne and Aunt Beth for being there every step of the way. Thank you also to the 9100 team at Duke and to Liberty Hospice for your excellent care, particularly her special friend Angie. There will be a private family service at the residence on Friday, July 3. At other times, the family will receive visitors at their home. Donations in her honor may be made to the Danville-Pittsylvania Cancer Association.
