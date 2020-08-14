Fuller, James Alfonza

You have permission to edit this article.
Only $5 for 5 months

March 9, 1947 - August 12, 2020 James Alfonza Fuller, 73, of 1216 State Shed Road, Nathalie, Virginia, departed this life on Wednesday, August 12, 2020, at his residence. Born on March 9, 1947, in Pittsylvania County, he was the son of the Late Harvey and Mary Alice Fuller. He was preceded in death by one brother, Harvey Leroy Fuller. He was affiliated with the Callands Missionary Baptist Church. He is survived by his wife, Carolyn Tune Fuller; two daughters, Felicia Fuller Scott (Tyrone) of Danville, Virginia, and Tiffany Worthy (Steven) of Dumfries, Virginia; his godson, Justin Fuller; one brother, Richard Henry Fuller (Debbie) of Callands, Virginia; one sister, Ethelene Hines of Upper Marlboro, Maryland; one maternal aunt, Irene Myers of Chatham, Virginia; his mother-in-law, Mary Patrick Tune of Nathalie, Virginia; three grandchildren, Kierra, Ian and Isriel Worthy; five sisters-in-law, Susan Clark Tune, Brenda Tune-Fuller, Barbara Tune and Debbie Tune King, all of Nathalie, Virginia and Charlene McCargo of South Boston, Virginia; three brothers-in-law, Rodney Tune, Randy Tune, and Leroy King all of Nathalie, Virginia and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Funeral services for Mr. Fuller will be conducted on Sunday, August 16, 2020, at 1 p.m., in the chapel of Miller Funeral Home with Bishop Anthony Miller, presiding and the Rev. Stedman Davis, eulogist. Interment will follow in the Republican Grove Baptist Church Cemetery, Nathalie, Virginia. A viewing will be held on Saturday, August 15, 2020, at Miller Funeral from 4 until 7 p.m. with the family being present from 5:30 until 7 p.m. Miller Funeral Home, Gretna, is in charge of the arrangements.

