Garrett, Betty Dyer

October 23, 1930 - August 12, 2020 Betty Dyer Garrett, 89, of 220 Martin Avenue, Danville, Va., died on Wednesday, August 12, 2020, at SOVAH Health of Danville. Betty was born on October 23, 1930, in Enoree, South Carolina, a daughter of the late Frank Esley Dyer and Carrie Westmorland Dyer. She moved from the Town of Halifax, Va., to Danville, Va., in 1977 where she lived most of her life. Betty was a member of Woodlawn Baptist Church. She was a homemaker and she worked as a Substitute Teacher and Teacher's Aid in Halifax County and the Danville Schools. On October 20, 1948 she was married to Joe Belton Garrett, who predeceased her in death. Survivors include a daughter, Joy Garrett of Danville, Va.; and two sons, Tim Garrett (Val) of Wake Forest, N.C., and John Garrett (Melodie) of Charlotte, N.C. A private graveside service will be held on Saturday, August 15, 2020, at Danville Memorial Gardens with the Reverend Austin Merricks officiating. The family suggest that memorial contributions may be made to the Gideons International, P.O. Box 140800, Nashville, TN 37214-0800 Wrenn-Yeatts Westover Chapel is serving the Garrett family. Online condolences may be made at www.wrenn-yeatts.com. Wrenn-Yeatts Westover Chapel 5858 Riverside Drive, Danville, VA 24541
