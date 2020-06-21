George, Kenneth Tildon

October 1, 1937 - June 19, 2020 Mr. Kenneth Tildon George, age 82, of Danville, Virginia, passed away on Friday, June 19, 2020, at Sovah Health in Danville. Mr. George was born on October 1, 1937, in Pittsylvania County, to the late Dewey George and Maisie Reynolds George. He lived his life in Danville where he worked as a paint contractor. In his spare time, you could often find him watching Nascar or tinkering with antique farm equipment. Mr. George is survived by his loving wife, Bessie Hodges George; his children, Anna Morris, Jeff George (Loretta), Nancy Spence (Jack), Mary Luken (Chuck); brother, Buddy George; granddaughter, Sarah Neighbors; and great-grandson, Cash Morris. In addition to his parents, Mr. George was predeceased by brothers, Robert George and Clyde George; sister, Martha Johnson and grandsons, David George and Caleb Morris. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, June 23, 2020, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at the family's residence, 1103 Rosemary Ln., Danville, Virginia 24541. Swicegood Funeral Service is respectfully serving the George family. Please sign the guestbook at www.swicegood-barker.com, www.facebook.com/swicegoodbarker, and www.godanriver.com. Swicegood Funeral Home 564 West Main St., Danville, Virginia 24541
