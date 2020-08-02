You have permission to edit this article.
Giles, James Irby ¿Jimmy¿
James Irby "Jimmy" Giles CHATHAM, Va. James Irby "Jimmy" Giles, age 85, of 381 Deep Run Rd., Chatham, Va., entered into rest on Friday, July 31, 2020, at his residence in Chatham. He was born on April 28, 1935, in Pittsylvania County, the son of the late Charlie Giles and the late Bessie DeMott Giles. He was married to his late wife of 58 years, Rachel Murphy Giles. He was a member of Concord United Methodist Church and enjoyed hunting and fishing and the Atlanta Braves. He is survived by a daughter, Edith Giles (Danny) Saunders; a son, James Edmund Giles; two grandchildren, Michelle Saunders and Ashley Mullins; three great-grandchildren, Liam Mullins, Rachel Mullins, and Makayla Fowler; a sister, Frances Tanksley; a sister-in-law, Judy Riggins; and many loving nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Helen Wanger and Myrtle Murphy; and three brothers, Charlie Giles Jr., Clifton "Pete" Giles and Benton "Red" Giles. Graveside services will be conducted at Concord United Methodist Church Cemetery on Sunday, August 2, 2020, at 3 p.m., with the Rev. Alan Murphy and the Rev. Tobias Lutz officiating. The family will receive friends at the residence, 381 Deep Run Rd., Chatham, Va. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions be made to Concord United Methodist Church building fund. Scott Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Chatham is serving the Giles family. www.scottfuneralhomechatham.com.

