Kenneth Randall Gregory Kenneth Randall Gregory, 82, of 116 Westview Pl, Danville, Va., passed away on Friday, August 14, 2020, at his residence after being in declining health for the last two months. Mr. Gregory was born in Henry County, Va. on June 15, 1938, son of the late Clinton "Biggon" Gregory and Dorothy Austin Gregory. He spent all of his life in the Henry county and Danville area where he worked as a foreman for the Universal Leaf Tobacco Company until his retirement after 25 plus years of service. He proudly served his country in the United States Marine Corps from 1956 to 1962 receiving rank of Sergeant. Mr. Gregory was known for his love of the outdoors. He enjoyed hunting and fishing but most of all his joy was spending time with his grandkids and family. He will be deeply missed by all that knew him. Survivors include his wife, Eileen Heffinger Gregory of the residence; sons, Kevin Randall Gregory and wife, Sherry of Buffalo Junction, Va. and Dan Farmer and wife, Shannon of Danville, Va.; grandchildren, Eli Farmer, Julia Gregory and Ian Gregory. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his first wife, Elaine Powell Gregory; and his brother, Russell Gregory. A graveside service will be conducted on Monday, August 17, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Highland Burial Park with the Reverend Brian Edwards officiating. Military honors will be conducted by the United States Marine Corps. The family will be at the residence, 116 Westview Dr., Danville, VA 24540. If you wish to sign the register and view Mr. Gregory, you can do so anytime on Monday between 8:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, the family suggest memorial donation to Gods Pit Crew at 2499 North Main Street, Danville, VA 24540. Wrenn-Yeatts North Main is respectfully serving the Gregory family. Online Condolences at www.wrenn-yeatts.com.
