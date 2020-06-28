Grekos, Margurete Franklin

Margurete Franklin Grekos, 86, of 204 Crosland Avenue, Danville, left her earthly home on Wedneday, June 24, 2020, after a brief illness. Born March 10, 1934, in Monroe, Virginia, she was the daughter of Henry and Irene Franklin. She was a member of Grace Design united Methodist Church. She married the love of her life, George on December 22, 1956, and was beside him hand in hand until his death in 2004. She graduated Madison Heights High School as class valedictorian and finished Longwood University with a degree in education. She taught for 34 years, the last 31 years at G. L. H. Johnson Elementary School where she educated fourth graders in room 17. She was a lifetime member of Delta Kappa Gamma and held many offices at the local and state level. Yia-Yia is survived by a son, Dr. Paul Grekos and wife, Michelle; daughters, Shirley Schue and husband, Keith of Cherry Valley, N.Y., Evelyn Steege of Covington, Virginia; one sister, Shirley Grubbs of Concord, Virginia; and one brother, Russell Franklin of Monroe, Virginia; granddaughters, Olivia Arnold and husband, Drew, Nicole French and husband, Adam, and Alexandra Steege; and grandsons, Aaron and Noah Collins; great-granddaughters, Kaelyn and Cora French and Emilia George Arnold. She was predeceased by her grandson, George Grekos; and son-in-law Darrell Steege. She dedicated her life to her family and all the children who passed through her classroom door. Our family would also like to thank Diane and Jerome Coleman for their care and devotion to mom. A private family graveside service will be held on Sunday, July 5, 2020, and a celebration of her life will be held at a date to be determined. The family suggests that memorials be made to the George A Grekos Scholarship at the Community Foundation, God's Pit Crew or the charity of your choice. Norris Funeral Home Frnaklin Turnpike is in charge of arrangements.
