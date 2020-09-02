Gunnell, Charles Edward

Charles Edward Gunnell of Providence, North Carolina, passed away on August 31, 2020, at the age of 67. He was born on October 4, 1952, to the late Mildred Cook Gunnell and the late Howell Bob Gunnell in Danville, Virginia. He was predeceased by his wife, Marsha Gunnell. Charles retired from Dan River Mills, Inc. He is survived by his brother, Raymond Gunnell (Susan) of Cascade, Virginia; his nephews, Eric and J.T.; his nieces, Karyn, Jessica, and Nikki; his grandsons, Tyler Gunnell and Jacob Gunnell; and his special friends and neighbors, Matthew, Stacy, Ethen, and Lizzie Proctor. In addition to his wife and parents, Charles was predeceased by his son, Anthony Gunnell. A visitation will be held from 6 until 8 p.m. on Thursday, September 3, 2020, at Norris Funeral Services' West End Chapel. The family will receive guests at other times at the house of Stacy Proctor. Norris Funeral Services, Inc. and Crematory, West End Chapel, 511 Church Ave., Danville, is serving the Gunnell family. Online condolences may be made at www.norrisfuneral.com.
