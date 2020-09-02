 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Gunnell, Charles Edward
0 entries

Gunnell, Charles Edward

  • 0
Only $5 for 5 months

Charles Edward Gunnell of Providence, North Carolina, passed away on August 31, 2020, at the age of 67. He was born on October 4, 1952, to the late Mildred Cook Gunnell and the late Howell Bob Gunnell in Danville, Virginia. He was predeceased by his wife, Marsha Gunnell. Charles retired from Dan River Mills, Inc. He is survived by his brother, Raymond Gunnell (Susan) of Cascade, Virginia; his nephews, Eric and J.T.; his nieces, Karyn, Jessica, and Nikki; his grandsons, Tyler Gunnell and Jacob Gunnell; and his special friends and neighbors, Matthew, Stacy, Ethen, and Lizzie Proctor. In addition to his wife and parents, Charles was predeceased by his son, Anthony Gunnell. A visitation will be held from 6 until 8 p.m. on Thursday, September 3, 2020, at Norris Funeral Services' West End Chapel. The family will receive guests at other times at the house of Stacy Proctor. Norris Funeral Services, Inc. and Crematory, West End Chapel, 511 Church Ave., Danville, is serving the Gunnell family. Online condolences may be made at www.norrisfuneral.com.

+1 
Gunnell, Charles Edward
+1 
Gunnell, Charles Edward

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert