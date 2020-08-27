Guy, Lee Wayne

Lee Wayne Guy "BigFoot" died unexpectedly on August 23, 2020, at the age of 59. Lee was born on January 16, 1961, in Pittsylvania County, to the late Vernice Jones Guy and Hugh "Pete" Downey Guy. Lee attended Pittsylvania County Schools. Upon graduation he joined the United States Armed Forces where he served for four years. He was currently employed as a press operator at Goodyear Tire and Rubber in Danville Virginia. Lee was also predeceased in death by one brother, Hugh "David" Guy. Left to cherish his memories are The Love of His Life, Hazel Vaden Guy of Danville, Va; his Precious daughter, Nicole J. Guy of Richmond, Va; his father-in-law, Walter Vaden Sr. of Danville, Va; four brothers, Sherman (Millicent) Guy, Herman (Diane) Guy, Walter (Connie) Guy, and Marvin Guy, all of Danville, Va.; one sister, Nancy (Dennis) Gunn of Danville, Va.; two sisters-in-law, Lisa and Tammy Vaden, both of Blairs, Va.; two brothers-in-law, Walter "Bill" Vaden of Richmond, Va., and Michael Vaden of Charlotte, N.C.; three nieces, Sharri (Kevin) Griffin of Charlotte, N.C., Latisha (Wayne) Davis of Chantilly, Va., and Amber (Jeremy) Walls of Austin, Texas; two nephews, Antoine (Charlie) Guy of Arlington, Va. and Travis (Crystal) Guy of Danville, Va.; three great nieces, four great nephews; four aunts, Lover Kate Guy of Blairs, Va., Lucy Neal Stone of Danville, Va., Mollie Stone of Chatham, Va., and Bulah Jones of Baltimore, Md.; and a host of other relatives and friends. Lee loved to laugh and have a good time. He had an easy-going spirit and would do anything for anyone. He took pride in caring for his wife and daughter. There is a major void in our lives that will never be filled. We will always cherish him in our hearts. Drive in Celebration of Life Service for Mr. Lee Wayne Guy will be held on Friday, August 28, 2020, at 1 p.m. at the Shockoe Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery, Brownsville Height Ln. Java, Va. Pastor Antonel A Myler Sr. Officiating and Eulogizing. Family and relatives are asked to assemble at the residence 297 Guilford St. Danville, VA 24540, at 11:45 a.m. on the day of the service and honorary pallbearers, activity pallbearers and friends to assemble at the cemetery at 12:45 p.m. Professional funeral services have been entrusted to the staff of the J.L. Dodson and Sons Funeral Establishment, 447 Old South Main St., Danville, Va., the Rev. Jeffrey L, Dodson Sr., Funeral Director, (434) 799-9262. Online condolences may be registered at www.jldodsonandsons.com "Our Family Servicing Your Family"
