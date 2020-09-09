Hall, Edna Leigh

October 11, 1924 - September 07, 2020 Mrs. Edna Leigh Hall, age 95, of Danville, went to meet her Lord and savior on Monday, September 7, 2020 at Riverside Health & Rehab Center. She was born in Danville on October 11, 1924, to the late William Hedley Leigh and Martha Talbott Leigh. She was married to James L. Hall who predeceased her on June 18, 1992. Mrs. Hall was a member of River Oak Church of God and was employed at Dan River, Inc. as a weaver, before her retirement. She enjoyed ceramics and sewing as a hobby. In addition to her husband and parents, Mrs. Hall was predeceased by her daughter, Carolyn Hall Aaron. She is survived by a grandson, the Rev. Wayne Aaron, Jr. (Tina); great-grandchildren, Courtney Renae Aaron Connor (Allen) and Kaitlyn Elizabeth Aaron Simonson (Brian); great-great-grandchild, Holden Ezekiel Connor; son-in-law, the Rev. Donald Wayne Aaron Sr.; and step-great-great grandchildren, Jacob Simonson and Elijah Simonson. Graveside service for Mrs. Hall will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, September 10, 2020, at Highland Burial Park with Rev. Wayne Aaron Jr. and the Rev. Eric Medford officiating. Barker Funeral Home is respectfully serving the Hall family. Please sign the guest book at www.swicegood-barker.com, www.facebook.com/swicegoodbarker, or www.godanriver.com. Barker Funeral Home 2025 North Main Street
