Hamlett, Ms. Rhonda (Green)

Ms. Rhonda (Green) Hamlett October 13, 1958 - June 25, 2020 Ms. Rhonda Green Hamlett, age 61, of 5614 Whispering Pines Rd., Cascade, Va., died on Thursday, June 25, 2020, at Duke Hospital in Durham, N.C. Ms. Hamlett was born on October 13, 1958, in Danville, Va., to the late Jack Green and Empress Robertson Green. She worked at Dan River Prison Work Farm of Blanch as a Administrative Associate II; also a Dental Assistant at the office of Dr. Rose Satterfield and was a member of Faith Memorial Baptist Church. Ms. Hamlett is survived by her daughter, Malarie Hamlett; grandchildren, Caden Hamlett, Brayden Noblin and Madilyn Noblin; special friends, Cindy Lawson, Kris Teague and Roy Teague. In addition to her parents, Ms. Hamlett was predeceased by brothers, Randy Green and Mark Green. Funeral services will be conducted on Sunday, June 28, 2020, at Swicegood Funeral Home at 2 p.m. with Pastor Austin Merricks officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the funeral. Interment will be private. The family will be accepting friends and family at 1265 Deercrest Lane, Danville, VA 24541. Swicegood Funeral Service is respectfully serving the Hamlett family. Please sign the guestbook at www.swicegood-barker.com. www.facebook.com/swicegoodbarker, and www.godanriver.com. Swicegood Funeral Home 564 West Main St.
