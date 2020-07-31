Haraway, Exie P.

Exie Powell Haraway, 95, formerly of 146 Winthrop Drive, Danville, Va., passed away on Wednesday, July 29, 2020, at Accordius Health in Rutherfordton, N.C. Mrs. Haraway was born in Pittsylvania County, Va., daughter of the late Beverly Thomas Powell and Emma Elliott Powell. She spent all of her life in the Danville area where she had worked as an inspector for Dan River Mills. She was a member of First Pentecostal Holiness Church where she had been a greeter at the church. Mrs. Haraway was married to Howell D. Haraway who died in 2008. In addition to her parents and husband, she was predeceased by sisters, Danese Walters, Beatrice Bradner; and brothers, Kermit Powell, Basil Powell, Neal Powell, and Lincoln Powell. Survivors include her daughter, Joan H. Smith of Spindale, N.C.; sisters, Glenda Carneal of Richmond, Va. and Gaynell Arnn of Keeling, Va.; and brothers, Sherman Powell of Danville, Va., John Reaves Powell of Bryan, Texas, Huey Powell of Orlando, Fla. and Gary Powell of Greensboro, N.C. Funeral services will be conducted on Saturday, August 1, 2020, at 2 p.m. at the Wrenn-Yeatts Westover Chapel with the Reverend Myron Bruce officiating. A private interment will be held in Danville Memorial Gardens. Wrenn-Yeatts Westover Chapel is respectfully serving the Haraway family. Online condolences at www.wrenn-yeatts.com.
