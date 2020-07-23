Harding, Pamela Rodgers

Pamela Rodgers Harding January 12, 1983 - July 18, 2020 A beloved daughter, granddaughter, sister, niece, cousin, and friend, Pamela Rodgers Harding left this world unexpectedly, at 37, on Saturday, July 18, 2020, in Little River, S.C. where she lived. Born in Danville, Va. on January 12, 1983, to Martha and Ricky Rodgers. Pam grew up in Danville, where she attended Tunstall High School and further her education to attain her license in Hairdressing. Most of all she loved and adored her son, he was her world. She is preceded in death by her grandparents, Herman and Juanita Rodgers, Frances, and Hughes McBride. She leaves behind her parents; brother, Ricky Rodgers Jr. and life partner, Justin Snow; her son, Tripper Snow; aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. A private memorial service will be held at a later date in Danville, Va. She will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her. Pam will be laid to rest at Elk Run Cemetery, Elkton Va. where her mother now lives.
