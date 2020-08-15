Harper, Alvester

Alvester Harper, 89, of 445 Clarks Mill Road, Ringgold, Va., passed away, on Friday, August 7, 2020, at Sentara Halifax Regional Hospital, South Boston, Va. Born on March 17, 1931, in Ringgold, Va., the son of the late James Harper Sr. and Mary Garland Harper, he was married to the late Louise Fitzgerald Harper. Survivors include two daughters, Chandra H. Brandly (Larry) and Delphine Denise Harper both of Md.; one son, Sherman Wayne Harper of Md.; a devoted and loving granddaughter that he raised, Joy Harper of Maryland; two sisters, Mary Lizzie Wilson of Washington, D.C., and Minnie Potis of Wenonah, N.J.; and a host of other grandchildren; great-grandchildren; other relatives and friends. In addition to his parents and wife, he was predeceased by one son, Rocky Harper; one grandson, Kevin Brandly; seven siblings, Joseph Harper, Bossie Harper, James Lee Harper Jr., Cora Gunter, Lettie Sherman, Dorothy Culley and Margaret Parker. The family will receive friends at the residence. Funeral services will be conducted on Sunday, August 16, 2020, at 1 p.m., from the Chapel of Fisher and Watkins Funeral Home with the Rev. Jonathan L. King Sr., Eulogist. Interment will follow in Floral Hills Memory Gardens. Due to the constraints of public gatherings during the COVID-19 outbreak family visitation will be held on Saturday, August 15, 2020, from 5 until 7 p.m., from Fisher and Watkins Funeral Home with a limited of ten people at a time and masks are required.Online condolences may be submitted to www.fisherandwatkinsfuneralhome.com Fisher and Watkins Funeral Home is assisting the Harper family.
