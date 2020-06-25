Harris Rigney, Wendy Nicole
Harris Rigney, Wendy Nicole

Wendy Nicole Harris-Rigney, 32, of Danville, Va., departed this life on Friday, June 19, 2020. Wendy was born in Norfolk, Va., on September 28, 1987, the daughter of Charles Bruce Harris and Leshia Boothe Adkins. Wendy worked as a Probation Officer for the State of Virginia and was of the Baptist faith. On December 12, 2015, she married Thomas David Rigney II, who survives. Survivors in addition to her parents and husband include a son, Joshua Nathaniel Rigney, a step-mother, Celina Harris. She was predeceased by her brother, William Nathaniel Harris. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, June 27, 2020, at 11 a.m. at the Wrenn-Yeatts Westover Chapel with Pastor Jeff Lynch officiating. The family will be at the residence of her mother, Leshia Adkins, 5881 Mount Cross Rd. Online condolences at www.wrenn-yeatts.com. Wrenn-Yeatts Westover Chapel is serving the Rigney family.

