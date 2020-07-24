Harville Sr., Joey Geron

January 8, 1948 - July 21, 2020 Mr. Joey Geron Harville Sr., age 72, of Ramseur, North Carolina, passed away on Tuesday, July 21, 2020, at Hospice of Randolph. Mr. Harville was born on January 8, 1948, in Danville, Virginia, to the late James Willis Harville Sr. and Geneva Scott Harville. He was the owner and operator of Advanced Insulation Incorporated. Mr. Harville served his country in the U.S. Navy. Mr. Harville is survived by his son, Johnathan Harville Sr. (Kelly); grandchildren, Johnathan Harville Jr., and Amanda Harville; son, Joey Harville Jr. (Mercedes), granddaughters, Shelby Harville and Isabella Clifton; brother, James Harville (Janet); sister, Teresa Whitt (Timothy); nephew, Austin Whitt (Bridgett); great niece, Trinity Whitt; and great nephew, Bentley Whitt. In addition to his parents, Mr. Harville was predeceased by his niece, Angela Harville. Funeral services will be conducted Saturday, July 25, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Swicegood Funeral Home with Dr. Charles Scearce officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow in Danville Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers the family suggest donations be made to Hospice of Randolph, 446 Vision Dr., Asheboro, NC 27205. Swicegood Funeral Service is respectfully serving the Harville family. Please sign the guestbook at www.swicegood-barker.com, www.facebook.com/swicegoodbarker, and www.godanriver.com. Swicegood Funeral Home 564 West Main St., Danville, VA 24541
