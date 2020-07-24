Harville Sr., Joey Geron
0 entries

Harville Sr., Joey Geron

  • 0
Only $3 for 13 weeks

January 8, 1948 - July 21, 2020 Mr. Joey Geron Harville Sr., age 72, of Ramseur, North Carolina, passed away on Tuesday, July 21, 2020, at Hospice of Randolph. Mr. Harville was born on January 8, 1948, in Danville, Virginia, to the late James Willis Harville Sr. and Geneva Scott Harville. He was the owner and operator of Advanced Insulation Incorporated. Mr. Harville served his country in the U.S. Navy. Mr. Harville is survived by his son, Johnathan Harville Sr. (Kelly); grandchildren, Johnathan Harville Jr., and Amanda Harville; son, Joey Harville Jr. (Mercedes), granddaughters, Shelby Harville and Isabella Clifton; brother, James Harville (Janet); sister, Teresa Whitt (Timothy); nephew, Austin Whitt (Bridgett); great niece, Trinity Whitt; and great nephew, Bentley Whitt. In addition to his parents, Mr. Harville was predeceased by his niece, Angela Harville. Funeral services will be conducted Saturday, July 25, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Swicegood Funeral Home with Dr. Charles Scearce officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow in Danville Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers the family suggest donations be made to Hospice of Randolph, 446 Vision Dr., Asheboro, NC 27205. Swicegood Funeral Service is respectfully serving the Harville family. Please sign the guestbook at www.swicegood-barker.com, www.facebook.com/swicegoodbarker, and www.godanriver.com. Swicegood Funeral Home 564 West Main St., Danville, VA 24541

+1 
Harville Sr., Joey Geron
+1 
Harville Sr., Joey Geron

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News