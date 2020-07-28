Haymore, Pat

Feb. 4, 1946 - July 25, 2020 Our loving father and husband, Pat Haymore, went home to be with his Father in Heaven on July 25, 2020, at the age of 74. Pat was born in Jenkins, Ky., on February 4, 1946, to the late Janice Ryan Haymore and the late Dennis Haymore. He lived in Clentwood, Va. until the age of six and then moved to Danville, Va. On November 3, 1966, he married Pam Baker Haymore, who survives, of the residence. Pat was a member of Nor-Dan Church of Christ and American Legion Post #325. He worked for Kroger for 35 years and after retirement he became a full-time farmer. Pat proudly served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. In addition to his wife, Pat is survived by his three children, Jerri Ryan Haymore-Jones (Wesley) of Callands, Va., Lora Lee Haymore-Hughes (Andy) of Dry Fork, Va., and John Patrick Haymore Jr. (Kristen) of Danville; three sisters, Dreama Hogan (Jerome) of Danville, Janet Flanigan (Randy) of Chatham, Va., and Sabra Carter of Danville, nine grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, as well as many special friends. He was predeceased by his parents, as well as a brother, Dennie Haymore; a sister, Sue Moore; and a granddaughter, Savannah Grace Haymore. A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, July 29, 2020, at Norris Funeral Services, Mt. Hermon Chapel, 3995 Franklin Tpke., Danville, Va. with Minister Johnny Melton officiating. Interment will follow the service at Highland Burial Park, Danville. A visitation by friends will be held from 1 until 2 p.m. prior to the funeral service, also at the Mt. Hermon Chapel of Norris Funeral Services. At other times, the family will receive friends at the residence. "We haven't lost him because his love is still all around us in all the kids, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and many children raised by 'Granny' and 'Papa' Haymore". In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests that donations be made to Nor-Dan Church of Christ, 208 Orchard Drive, Danville, VA 24540 or the Danville Cancer Association, 223 Riverview Dr, Suite J, Danville, VA 24541. Due to the Covid-19 outbreak, all restrictions mandated by the guidelines set forth by the state must be followed by service attendants and staff. For more information, see Religious Services guidelines www.virginia.gov/coronavirus/forwardvirginia/ Norris Funeral Services, Mt. Hermon Chapel 3995 Franklin Turnpike, Danville, VA 24540
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.