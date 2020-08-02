You have permission to edit this article.
Henderson, Emma Ann Vaughan
Henderson, Emma Ann Vaughan

Emma Ann Vaughan Henderson, 86, of 415 Clarkson Drive, Danville, Va., went home to be with her Lord on Thursday, July 30, 2020, at her daughter's residence after being in declining health for several weeks. Mrs. Henderson was born on January 9, 1934, in Pittsylvania County, daughter of the late James Franklin Vaughan Sr. and Annie Laurie DeMott Vaughan. She spent all of her life in the Pittsylvania County area where she graduated from Chatham High School in 1951. She then went on to pursue a career in nursing by becoming a registered nurse. She worked at Memorial Hospital until her retirement. She was a faithful member of North Main Baptist Church, where she was a greeter for a number of years. She also loved the Sunshine group at the church. Mrs. Henderson loved sewing, and used her skill to make hand stitched aprons for many people of her community. On January 1952, she married Thomas Eugene Henderson, who died on November 12, 1997. She was also predeceased by siblings, Shirley H. Christian, Joyce Summerlin, Decima Wright, Wanda L. Widner and James Vaughan Jr.; her second husband, Malcom Owen Lewis; and her third husband, Bernard Lee Jones. Survivors include her son, Michael V. Henderson of Jasper, Tex.; daughter, Ann Marie Wilkinson of Danville, Va.; brother-in-law, Tommy Widner; brothers, Billy Vaughan (Clara) of Danville, Va., and Harry Vaughan of Charleston, S.C; grandchildren, Michael V. Henderson II, Michael Moore, Todd David Wilkinson (Paige) and Leigh-Anna Williams (Michael); great-grandchildren, Taylor and Kendall Moore, Colt David Wilkinson, Susanna Wilkinson and Jace Williams. Funeral services will be conducted on Monday, August 3, 2020, at 2 p.m., at the Wrenn-Yeatts Westover Chapel with the Reverend Fred Unger officiating. Burial will be private in Highland Burial Park. At other times the family will be at the residence of her daughter, Ann Marie Wilkinson, at 3720 Orphanage Road, Danville, VA 24540. Wrenn-Yeatts Westover Chapel is respectfully serving the Jones family. Online Condolences at www.wrenn-yeatts.com.

