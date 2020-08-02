Henderson, Emma Ann Vaughan

Emma Ann Vaughan Henderson, 86, of 415 Clarkson Drive, Danville, Va., went home to be with her Lord on Thursday, July 30, 2020, at her daughter's residence after being in declining health for several weeks. Mrs. Henderson was born on January 9, 1934, in Pittsylvania County, daughter of the late James Franklin Vaughan Sr. and Annie Laurie DeMott Vaughan. She spent all of her life in the Pittsylvania County area where she graduated from Chatham High School in 1951. She then went on to pursue a career in nursing by becoming a registered nurse. She worked at Memorial Hospital until her retirement. She was a faithful member of North Main Baptist Church, where she was a greeter for a number of years. She also loved the Sunshine group at the church. Mrs. Henderson loved sewing, and used her skill to make hand stitched aprons for many people of her community. On January 1952, she married Thomas Eugene Henderson, who died on November 12, 1997. She was also predeceased by siblings, Shirley H. Christian, Joyce Summerlin, Decima Wright, Wanda L. Widner and James Vaughan Jr.; her second husband, Malcom Owen Lewis; and her third husband, Bernard Lee Jones. Survivors include her son, Michael V. Henderson of Jasper, Tex.; daughter, Ann Marie Wilkinson of Danville, Va.; brother-in-law, Tommy Widner; brothers, Billy Vaughan (Clara) of Danville, Va., and Harry Vaughan of Charleston, S.C; grandchildren, Michael V. Henderson II, Michael Moore, Todd David Wilkinson (Paige) and Leigh-Anna Williams (Michael); great-grandchildren, Taylor and Kendall Moore, Colt David Wilkinson, Susanna Wilkinson and Jace Williams. Funeral services will be conducted on Monday, August 3, 2020, at 2 p.m., at the Wrenn-Yeatts Westover Chapel with the Reverend Fred Unger officiating. Burial will be private in Highland Burial Park. At other times the family will be at the residence of her daughter, Ann Marie Wilkinson, at 3720 Orphanage Road, Danville, VA 24540. Wrenn-Yeatts Westover Chapel is respectfully serving the Jones family. Online Condolences at www.wrenn-yeatts.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.