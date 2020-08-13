Henderson, Sandra Louise

"And we know that all things work together for good to them that love God, to them who are the called according to his purpose." Romans 8:28 Sandra Louise Henderson, "San" 60, of Danville, Va., passed on Saturday, August 8, 2020, at Sovah Health Danville with family by her side. Born February, 29, 1960 in Danville, she was the daughter of Ella and Willie Henderson Jr. Sandra was educated in the Danville Public School system and she was employed for MANY years at Hardee's. She was a member of Union Street Missionary Baptist Church. Sandra will always be fondly remembered for her devotion, smile and care for others. Sandra leaves to cherish her memory; a son, Shawn Henderson (Emeka) of Raleigh, N.C.; daughter, Latasha Austin of Danville, Va.; mother, and father, Ella and Willie Henderson Jr. of Danville, Va.; five brothers, James Taylor, Roger Taylor, Larry Henderson, Willie Henderson III and Brian Henderson all of Danville, Va.; one sister, Robin Henderson of Brooklyn, N.Y.; aunts, Josephine Lipford of Danville, Va., and Sallie "Val" Taylor of Winston Salem, N.C.; grandchildren, Shamari, Jacanas, Ha'nia, Elijah and Sariah; a long time friend William Myers; a devoted niece/friend Jamie Gattis and a host of other nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Viewing for Ms. Sandra L. Henderson will be held on Thursday, August 13, 2020, from 3 until 8 p.m., at the J.L Dodson and Sons Funeral Establishment. Drive in celebration of life service for Ms. Sandra L. Henderson will be held on Friday, August 14, 2020 at 1 p.m., at the Union Street Missionary Baptist Church 100 Sycamore St. Danville, Va., with the Rev. Charles E. Hairston, Pastor, officiating and the interment will follow in Highland Memorial Park 3049 North Main Street Danville Va. 24540 Professional funeral services have been entrusted to the staff of the J.L. Dodson and Sons Funeral Establishment, 447 Old South Main St. Danville, Va. 24541, Rev. Jeffrey L. Dodson Sr., Funeral Director., (434)799-9262. Online condolences may be registered at www.jldodsonandsons.com. "Our Family Servicing Your Family" Masks are required at all viewings, visitations and services. All attendees are also asked to follow social distancing guidelines.
